Levski head coach Julio Velasquez was not satisfied with his team's performance in the 1:1 draw with Arda in Kardzhali in the last match of the 12th round of the efbet League. The “Blues“ maintained their unbeaten streak in the championship, but failed to regain first place and remain one point behind CSKA, who has played a game more. The Spanish specialist acknowledged the lack of consistency, took responsibility for the missed victory and addressed strong words to the supporters.

Velasquez pointed out that the team alternated good moments with periods in which it did not fulfill its plan.

“Good evening. A difficult match. We were unable to counter well. Overall, I didn't like the team's performance. In some moments we performed well and managed to create dynamics, but in others we didn't manage to keep what we wanted to do. That's why I didn't like our overall performance today. We weren't consistent during these 90 minutes. At certain moments we managed to find the spaces.“, the Spaniard began in front of DIEMA SPORT.

The coach praised Arda's quick transitions, but also recalled the late opportunities with which Levski could have achieved a complete turnaround.

„The transitions they made were quite good. In the last part of the match we managed to create opportunities with which we could have won. I remember the last two chances very well. At times we understood well when we could take advantage, and at others - not.“

The Spaniard acknowledged the difficulties of the busy calendar, but insisted that the team maintain a positive attitude.

„It is not easy for the players with these matches. We must always maintain a positive mindset and look forward. Our performance this season has been incredible, but today we had the opportunity to play with a different dynamic and win the match. It did not work out. We continue with a positive attitude and look to the next step.“

Velasquez expects a difficult away match against Dunav Ruse and stressed that the short recovery time should not be used as an excuse.

„The period between the two matches is very short, but we cannot make excuses. That is why I said that we must approach the next steps positively. Another difficult match and another match away from home are ahead. These players deserve a very good attitude because our performance this season has been incredible. The attitude should not change depending on whether we win, lose or draw. We have to continue in the same way and look forward.“

The coach thanked the fans for their support and said that the team must repay them with the same dedication.

„Our fans are simply incredible. They are on another level. This team has fans at Champions League level. We have to give them the same thing they give us. During these 90 minutes they showed that they are intelligent people. They recognized the moments when we were not performing at such a good level.“

Velasquez insisted that Levski improve the details of their game and show the same character both in Europe and in the championship.

„Today it was completely possible to win and show a different dynamic, a different game. We have to improve in all details. We have to show consistency throughout the 90 minutes, because this is the highest level. After a very important victory in Europe, you have to be able to show the same model and the same character to win once again.“

In the end, the Spanish specialist took responsibility for the missed three points.

„When the team does not reach the three points, I am the one to blame.“