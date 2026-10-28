Ansu Fati out for a month and a half

Monaco forward Ansu Fati will be out for around six weeks, French publication Nice-Matène reports. It is another setback for the 23-year-old, whose season has been marred by injuries after missing the start of the campaign.

The Spaniard suffered a muscle injury in the back of his thigh during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Lille. Fati started as a starter at the Stade Louis II but was forced off after just 15 minutes, making way for Mathis Dutourbet.

The incident came at a time when Fati was just starting to find his rhythm. Last week, he made his first start in Ligue 1. On Thursday, he came off the bench in the second half against Freiburg and scored in a 3-0 win, earning him his second consecutive start in the league.

Fati is expected to be out of action for about a month and a half, and the medical staff hope he will be fully fit to play shortly before the short winter break at the end of December.