Roma coach: We make mistakes, the young ones have a lot of talent

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini was extremely pleased with the character of his team in the difficult 4-2 victory over Cagliari in Serie A. The "wolves" coach emphasized that the serious resistance of the opponent makes the three points won even more valuable, while also expressing his joy at the goals scored by the boys from the club's academy.

„We undoubtedly encountered some difficulties today. Cagliari looked fresher in the forward positions and caused us serious headaches. In addition, we use the same players in midfield in every match and fatigue is starting to show. This makes our success even more valuable, because absolutely everyone contributed“, shared Gasperini.

“It is not easy to play so many matches without Dybala and Kone, it is normal to make mistakes. But to win against a tough opponent like Cagliari is a reason for pride“, emphasized the specialist.

Gasperini also praised guard Gollini, who stood under the frame after the injury of the starter Svilar: “He would not have had 112 matches at the highest level if it was a coincidence. I worked with him back at Atalanta, when he was younger and more violent. Our paths have crossed again now and I have never doubted his qualities.“

The coach also paid tribute to the young talents who scored the first two goals.

„Lulli and Pizzilli are exceptional boys. There have always been players in the Roma academy who truly love the club and dream of making their debut here. They are young and undoubtedly very talented. Yesterday Lulli was practicing heading, as this is not his strongest element, and today he scored in exactly that way. As for Mora - despite being the shortest on the pitch, he also scored with a header. He is small, but has excellent coordination.“