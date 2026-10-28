Former Bulgarian national Stiliyan Petrov published a touching post on the occasion of CSKA's return to the "Bulgarian Army" stadium. The former midfielder made a retrospective of his career, whose rise starts precisely from the stadium in Borisova Gradina.

This Saturday, the "reds" return to the "Army" in the derby against Slavia.

Here's what Petrov wrote on social networks:

31.10.2026

MIKHAYLOVGRAD – SOFIA – GLASGOW – BIRMINGHAM – THE NEW ARMY

MIHAYLOVGRAD

Mud shoes. A ball with seams. A dream bigger than the whole city. I was just a kid running after the ball, not knowing where the road would take him.

SOFIA

„Bulgarian Army“. At 17 they said to me: „Welcome to your new home“. Here I learned what it means to be responsible, to fight to the end and never to lower your head.

GLASGOW

„Parkhead“. 60,000 throats chanting your name. Championship titles. Champions League. A European final that every child dreams of. Moments that build you up and make you stronger.

BIRMINGHAM

„Villa Park“. The Premier League. The captain's armband in one of the toughest leagues in the world. And then - silence. A hospital room. A battle in which you understand that the most important games are not always played on the field. Sometimes the biggest victory is the one you have to win off it.

AND NOW - 10/31/2026. THE NEW ARMY.

After three years without a home.

After the demolition in 2024.

After the pain. After the trials.

The time of faith, patience and tireless work has come.

Day after day. Brick by brick. With faith that does not fade and love that does not break.

CSKA RETURNS HOME!

To where it belongs.

See you soon