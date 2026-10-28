Getafe defender Daniel Carvajal has revealed that he has spoken to Sergio Ramos about the possibility of the two playing together again. The former Real Madrid captain continues to maintain his form and is ready to consider suitable offers, but at this stage a move to Getafe seems unlikely.

„I spoke to Sergio Ramos. He told me that the situation in our team is complicated because we have five or six central defenders. He will continue to prepare in case the right opportunity arises. He is open to the transfer market if he gets an offer that interests him. Ramos is a real beast when it comes to training and physical preparation“, Carvajal told “AS”.

The Spanish international also commented on the desire of experienced footballers to determine the moment when they end their careers.

“I agree that everyone should decide for themselves when to stop playing and experiencing these emotions. This can happen when the body no longer allows it, or when the desire to train every morning disappears. The injury I received almost a year ago and the subsequent lack of perseverance made me want to experience the joy of football again. That was the key thing that motivated me to continue“, explained the defender.

40-year-old Sergio Ramos is a free agent after parting ways with Mexican Monterrey in January 2026. In his rich career, the former Spanish international has also worn the uniforms of Sevilla, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.