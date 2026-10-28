Bochum shocks Mainz in German Cup, Leipzig survives with 10 men

Second-division Bochum pulled off a surprise by eliminating elite Mainz in the second round of the German Cup.

Danish striker Christian Rasmussen scored immediately after the break, and Philipp Hoffmann made it 2-0 in the 75th minute.

Mainz crashes out before round of 16 for fourth time in a row.

RB Leipzig's season, full of ups and downs, has taken a new turn – the team won 2-1 away at third-division Rot-Weiss Essen, despite being man-less in the first half.

Lucas Brumme put Rot-Weiss Essen ahead in the 9th minute after a miscued pass from Castelo Luceba and a slip by Leipzig goalkeeper Jorjan Niland.

The situation for the Bundesliga team and under-pressure coach Martin Demichelis worsened when Nicolas Seewald was sent off just before half-time after picking up a second yellow card.

Leipzig parted ways with coach Ole Werner at the end of last season, despite the team finishing third in the Bundesliga, and his successor Demichelis has so far shown inconsistent results.

Substitute Christoph Baumgartner, who missed most of the season through injury, scored twice in second half and qualified Leipzig for the third round.

Third-division Sonnenhof Grossaspach managed to catch up from a 0:2 deficit and equalize the score, but in the end elite Augsburg won 4:2.

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated another elite team Hamburger 3:1.

Later on Tuesday, four more matches are due, including the clash between Borussia (Dortmund) and Werder (Bremen). On Wednesday, in the second round, trophy holder Bayern Munich hosts second-division Magdeburg.