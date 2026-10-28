CSKA's first place in the efbet League standings has many explanations, but one of them is related to the team's high performance.

In their first 12 matches of the championship, the "army men" have scored 29 goals. This is the team's best achievement for a similar period since the 2017/18 season.

9 years ago, the "reds" scored 30 goals in their first 12 matches of the championship. In the last two championships, CSKA had only 10 goals scored in the same period at the beginning of the season.

A year ago, Levski, who finally celebrated the championship title, had scored 22 goals after 9 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. In their first 12 matches last season, the “blues“ had conceded 7 goals.

Currently, CSKA is unbeaten since the beginning (9 wins and 3 draws) and have conceded 9 goals. CSKA fan articles

Although Joel Zwartz is the “army”s most productive player, the most efficient player in the team is Leandro Godoy. The nightmare has 4 goals in 374 minutes since the beginning of the season, which is an average of 93.5 minutes per goal. Zvarts has scored 8 times in 767 minutes or an average of once every 95.9 minutes.

The first goal of the “Reds“ in the 2-0 victory over Ludogorets on Monday turned out to be historic for the “Army” team. Angelo Martino scored after an assist from Godoy. This is the first CSKA goal in 78 years since the club was founded, which was scored and made by Argentines.

Thus, the homeland of Maradona and Messi became the eighth foreign country with a similar achievement for the “Army”. With many such goals in the history of CSKA is Brazil - 9. Portugal, Romania and Norway have 4 each. Colombia has two such goals, and Argentina is next to the Netherlands and Serbia - 1 each.