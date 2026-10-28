Ben Shelton narrowly missed out on a world record

American tennis player Ben Shelton qualified for the round of 16 of the Basel tournament after subjecting his compatriot Aleksandar Kovačević to a real cannonade of serves and achieved a turnaround after 6:7 (4), 7:6 (3), 7:6 (4). The curious thing about the match is that it went without a single break.

Shelton finished the match with 44 aces, which is only three less than Miloš Raonic's world record for a three-set match. Particularly impressive was the first service game of the second set, which the American won in 56 seconds after four consecutive service points. However, this is almost twice as slow as Daniil Medvedev's record against Luca Puy in 2019 in Stuttgart – 29 seconds.

It was Shelton's fourth win over Kovačević in five ATP matches. He will next face Switzerland's Jerome Kim, who defeated Arthur Rinderknesh 7-6 (1), 6-4.