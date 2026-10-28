Ivan Dimov did not stand on the podium at the World Weightlifting Championships due to a last-minute injury

Bulgarian Ivan Dimov was unable to take part in the World Weightlifting Championships in the Chinese city of Ningbo. The two-time European champion was supposed to lift in the men's 65-kilogram category, but due to an injury that was announced on the eve of the championship, he missed the competition. He has a partial tear of a thigh muscle.

The national team headquarters had sent Dimov to group "D" in the category with the lowest bids, but at the last moment it was decided not to risk his health unnecessarily.

His non-participation reinforced the difficult start for the Bulgarian team at the world championship. On Tuesday, on the first day of the championship, Deniz Danev and Angel Rusev failed to record a place in the 60 kg category, after scoring one zero in both movements. Thus, by the end of the tournament, Bulgaria is left with only two more representatives in the person of the three-time world champion Carlos Nassar in the 95 kg category and Hristo Hristov in the 110 kg category.