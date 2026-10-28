Lamine Yamal reacted on social media after falling outside the top two spots in the Ballon d'Or standings. The 19-year-old Barcelona striker was among the main contenders for the award after his strong season, but ultimately finished third. The award went to Harry Kane, with Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Spanish international.

Cameras captured Yamal's disappointment during the ceremony at the London Palladium. A day later, the footballer posted a message in which he made it clear that he accepted the result and looked forward, without giving up on his ambition to win the most prestigious individual award in football.

“My time will come. Good things take time and I believe in the path I am building. There is no need to rush. I am filled with hope and confidence that one day my moment will come“, wrote Yamal.

The young striker congratulated the winners and stressed that now his attention is back on club football. “Congratulations to the winners. Now my focus returns to what really matters: helping Barcelona win again“, he added.