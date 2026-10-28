Kvaratskhelia undergoes successful knee surgery, season in doubt

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has undergone successful surgery on his right knee, Paris Saint-Germain announced on Tuesday. The Georgian international suffered the serious injury in the Parisians' 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona earlier this month. The injury could sideline him for the rest of the season.

The surgery was performed at the “Aspetar“ hospital in Doha, Qatar. PSG confirmed that the operation was successful and the player will continue his recovery. It remains to be seen how his rehabilitation will progress and when he will be able to return to training.

The Georgian also missed the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Monday night due to the surgery. Kvaratskhelia was among the contenders for the award and finished sixth, finishing first out of nine PSG players nominated. The award was ultimately awarded to Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.