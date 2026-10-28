Hansi Flick is considering using Brian Fariñas as an emergency solution in Barcelona's defense. According to “Mundo Deportivo”, the German coach could move the 20-year-old midfielder to the right-back position in an attempt to deal with personnel problems before the international break in November.

Another blow for the Catalans came in the 1-2 loss to Real Madrid at the weekend. In the match, Xavi Espart suffered a serious ankle injury and is expected to be out for about two months. He joins the injured list, which already includes Andreas Christensen, Erik Garcia and Jules Kunde.

With such limited options, Flick is also looking for a solution among players who rarely get a chance in the first team. Fariñas has already been tested as a right-back during pre-season, and that flexibility could prove crucial in the coming weeks. The idea is that he will provide an additional option on the flank, without the club having to risk a hasty return of any of the injured players.

For now, it is an option that Flick is considering, not a final decision. Barcelona will have to go through a busy period with the players available while the medical staff works on the recovery of those who are absent.