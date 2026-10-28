Inter have their sights set on Mussolini, the transfer depends on the future of Luis Enrique

Inter are monitoring the development of Romano Mussolini from Lazio and are considering the possibility of attracting the defender, reports “Tuttomercatoweb”. The 23-year-old has impressed with his performance this campaign and is already included in the Milan club's plans for possible changes in the squad.

Mussolini has established himself as a starter on the right flank of Lazio's defense and is among the players who are attracting attention with their performances. Inter are studying the situation around him, but possible negotiations will not be easy. Roma president Claudio Lotito does not want to weaken his team in the middle of the season and would only consider an offer at an extremely high price.

The possibility of a transfer is also linked to the future of Luis Enrique at Inter. The Brazilian is interested in clubs outside Italy and his possible departure would free up space for a new player on the right flank. In such a development, Mussolini could become one of the main targets of the “Nerazzurri“.

However, there are no indications yet that Luis Enrique will leave in the near future, and Inter has not made an official offer for the Lazio defender. The interest remains at the observation stage, with both the champions' transfer plans and Lotito's position being decisive.