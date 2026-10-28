CSKA has issued an official statement regarding the chaos with tickets for the first match of the "Bulgarian Army"

CSKA has issued an official statement regarding tickets for the upcoming home match against Slavia, which will be the first for the team after its return to the "Bulgarian Army" stadium. As is known, the new system through which passes will be sold was blocked yesterday, and the club informed that some of the technical problems that occurred were related to attempts at abuse.

Here's what the “reds“ wrote:

"Armymen,

First of all, we would like to thank you for the huge interest in the match with which we will mark the return to our historic home – "Bulgarian Army". Once again, you prove your exceptional love and dedication to CSKA, which is the driving force behind everything we do.

We will emphasize again that we have accelerated the deadlines for organizing the first official match of the "Army" as much as possible - due to our great desire to welcome you to our stadium as soon as possible. We did so with the clear awareness that there are systems and functionalities that are not yet active or do not work optimally. We once again call on you for patience and understanding in the name of our common cause!

In connection with the technical problems that have arisen with the sale of tickets through the tickets.cska.bg portal for the match against Slavia on October 31 (7:30 p.m.) for some of the CSKA cardholders (for the 2025/2026 season), we inform you that we are extending the deadline today during which they will be able to take advantage of their advantage. After that, we will also activate the free sale of tickets for CSKA fan card holders.

We would like to point out that some of the reasons for the technical problems that have arisen are also related to attempts at abuse. In this regard, we inform that the identified perpetrators will be sanctioned", wrote Borisovata gradina.