Bilyana Dudova will fight for bronze at the World Championships in Kazakhstan

Bulgarian national team player Bilyana Dudova failed to qualify for the final in the 62 kg category at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. The 29-year-old athlete lost in the semi-final match against American Adaugo Nwachukwu 2:5 and will continue the fight for the bronze medal.

The 2021 World Champion failed to overcome her opponent in the decisive match for a place in the final, but still has a chance to climb the ladder of honor.

Dudova's opponent in the bronze medal match will be announced tomorrow. First, the repechages must be completed, which will determine which competitors will be allowed to continue the fight for medals. The Bulgarian will take to the mat in the afternoon session.

Dudova is the only Bulgarian representative in the women's category at the championship in Astana.