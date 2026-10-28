Tragedy in Spain postpones all Copa del Rey matches!

All 24 matches from the first round of the Copa del Rey tournament scheduled for today have been postponed due to the serious train crash in the province of Toledo. The decision was announced by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) as a sign of sympathy for the victims and injured in the tragic incident.

According to initial information, the accident occurred in the early hours of October 28 in a section between the Los Ebenes and Urda districts. Two high-speed trains collided, causing two carriages of one of the trains to derail.

According to the latest data, at least 50 people have died and at least 179 have been injured. A total of 544 passengers were on the two trains at the time of the incident.

In its official statement, the RFEF announced that all 24 matches on the day's schedule would not take place according to the previously set schedule. The federation specified that the new dates and starting times of the postponed matches would be announced in the coming days.

“As a sign of respect and solidarity with the victims of the train accident that occurred early this morning in the province of Toledo, the RFEF postpones all 24 matches from the first round of the Spanish Cup tournament that were to be played tonight“, the headquarters' statement said.

The federation expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed the readiness of the football family to provide support to the victims and the authorities in dealing with the consequences of the tragedy.