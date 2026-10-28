The management of Real Madrid has issued an official apology to the Chinese people for a statement by the team's star Kylian Mbappe, which caused a sharp reaction in the Asian country.

The French striker called the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong a dictator. His words caused immediate negative reactions, which prompted the Spanish giants to publish an official position on the matter.

Real Madrid stressed that they regretted the discomfort caused and expressed their respect for China, its history, culture and citizens.

“Real Madrid would like to apologize to the Chinese people for any discomfort caused by the last words of our player Kylian Mbappe“, the club said in a statement.

The Madrid team added that they have deep respect for their millions of Chinese fans who support the team and follow its performances.

“Our club has deep respect for China, its history, culture and citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid“, the statement also said position.

The Spanish giants also reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of respect, peaceful coexistence and intercultural understanding. The club expressed its desire to continue strengthening friendly relations with China and its citizens.