Todor Angelov is still waiting for a power of attorney from Stanka Zlateva

The change of leadership of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation has not yet been fully completed. According to information from the newly elected Board of Directors, Stanka Zlateva has not provided the necessary power of attorney to her successor Todor Angelov, which, according to the new management, makes it difficult for him to fully fulfill his functions as president of the headquarters.

The new Board of Directors includes Rahmat Sukra, Belcho Goranov, Valentin Getsov, Evgeni Stamov, Georgi Kalchev, Ivo Angelov, Grisha Ganchev, Armen Nazaryan, Miroslav Gochev, Nikolay Dachev, Tsolo Bozhilski and Stanislav Trendafilov.

The position of the newly elected management recalls that during the General Meeting, convened by court order, Zlateva stated to those present that she was withdrawing and would not hinder the work of the new team. According to the members of the Board of Directors, this statement was made publicly, in the presence of media representatives.

Despite the stated intention to withdraw, however, the new management claims that Todor Angelov and his team are still waiting for the necessary document.

“Stanka Zlateva has not yet given a power of attorney to her successor Todor Angelov, who can fully perform his functions as president of the wrestling federation“, the released statement states.

The Board of Directors also appeals to Zlateva to continue her work with her wrestling club in Sliven. Representatives of the new management declare their readiness to assist in its financing, so that she can continue to contribute to the development of the sport.

The situation is developing against the backdrop of the World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan, where Bulgarian national Semen Novikov won a gold medal. While the attention of the sports community is focused on the performance of the national teams, disputes continue to arise around the management of the federation.

According to information from the newly elected Board of Directors, five complaints have been filed against the decisions of the General Assembly. This further complicates the situation surrounding the change in the leadership of Bulgarian wrestling.

At the moment, the statements made are part of the position of the newly elected Board of Directors. The development of the case will depend on the subsequent actions of the parties and the consideration of the complaints filed.