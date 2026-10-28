BOK Chairman Vessela Lecheva participated in the opening of the athletics track at the “Hristo Botev“ Stadium in Vratsa. This took place with a symbolic crossing of the ribbon by Vratsa athletes in the first sprint on the new surface.

Mayor Kalin Kamenov stressed the importance of modern sports infrastructure for the development of sports and the creation of better conditions for the preparation of competitors.

“I am glad that the track looks like this today. It is important to protect and maintain it, because it was created for you - for training, preparation and future successes. I wish you a lot of perseverance, perseverance and the will to win. Continue to build on your achievements and please us with many medals“, said Mayor Kalin Kamenov.

The President of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee, Vessela Lecheva, emphasized that the development of the sports infrastructure in Vratsa is important not only for the city, but also for Bulgarian sport.

“The mayor's efforts for the construction and development of the entire sports infrastructure in the city are commendable. It is no coincidence that Vratsa was the first city – host of the National Olympic Festival. I believe that this acquisition is for all of Bulgaria, because it is an investment in the health of our children and in the talented generation of the country!“, said Vessela Lecheva.

The president of the Bulgarian Athletics Federation, Georgi Pavlov, also expressed his wishes to the athletes and coaches.

The renovation of the athletics track includes removing the old surface, laying a new surface certified by World Athletics/IAAF and marking out the routes. The areas for practicing various disciplines have also been renovated, including long and triple jump, shot put, hammer and discus throw.