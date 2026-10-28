Huge joy! Rusev is going to become a father, Lana surprised him touchingly

Incredible news for the Bulgarian wrestling star Miroslav Burnashev – Rusev!

The popular wrestler is going to become a father for the first time. The happy news was presented to him in an extremely emotional way by his partner CJ Perry, better known in the wrestling world as Lana.

In a touching video that went viral, Lana surprises Rusev with a small box. Inside she has put a positive pregnancy test. As soon as he realizes what the gift means, the Bulgarian can't hide his emotion.

"The bear is coming!", shouts an excited Rusev, who is beside himself with happiness.

The two share the unique moment together and thank Jesus for the big news. Fans from all over the world have already showered the family with congratulations.