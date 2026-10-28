Inter snatched victory against Venice with two own goals at the end

Inter won 2-0 away at Venice, after scoring in the final minutes of the match. “The Nerazzurri“ encountered serious resistance and for a long time were unable to find a way to the opponent's goal, but two own goals ensured their final success.

The hosts even managed to send the ball into the net in the first half. In the 29th minute, Lyon Lauberbach scored and gave reason for joy to the Venice supporters. However, after the intervention of the video replay system, the goal was disallowed due to offside.

Venice continued to cause problems for their opponent and had more chances before the break, but failed to take advantage of them.

After the restart, Inter increased the pressure in search of a goal. Marcus Thuram had several good chances to put the visitors ahead, but failed to convert them.

The climax came in the last 11 minutes of regular time. In the 79th minute, Matias Moreno inadvertently sent the ball into his own goal and Inter took a 1-0 lead.

Just three minutes later, the hosts made another similar mistake. Akor Adams also scored an own goal, making the final score 2:0 in favor of the Milanese giants.

Thus, Inter left with the three points after a match in which the Venice defense kept the pressure on for a long time, but at the end made two crucial mistakes.