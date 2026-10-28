Bayern Munich demonstrated impressive results and qualified for the next stage of the German Cup tournament. The Bavarians defeated Magdeburg 6:1 at home in a match from the 1/16-finals, scoring six goals and leaving no doubt about their superiority.

The hosts started the match at a high pace and took the lead in the 10th minute. Ismael Saibari excellently brought Michael Oliseh into the penalty area, and the French footballer finished the attack with a precise shot for 1:0.

However, Magdeburg responded quickly and restored parity just five minutes later. Mateusz Zhukovsky passed through several defenders and shot from the edge of the penalty area. After a ricochet, the ball changed its trajectory and ended up in Bayern's goal for 1:1.

The tie did not last long. In the 21st minute, Oliseh returned the gesture to Saibari, finding him in a good position in the penalty area. The offensive player noticed that goalkeeper Dominik Ryman had come forward, and with a technical kick he overcame him for 2:1.

After the break, Bayern continued to control the match and in the 50th minute increased their lead. Michael Oliseh stood behind the penalty kick and coolly sent the ball into the middle of the goal, while Ryman threw himself in the other direction. Thus, the score became 3:1.

In the 70th minute, Alphonso Davies made the Bavarians' lead even more convincing. Lennart Karl put him in an excellent position, and the Canadian international took advantage of the opportunity and scored the fourth goal for the home team from close range.

Just four minutes later, Davis was already in the role of an assistant. He passed to Nathaniel Brown in the penalty area, and the defender kept his composure and headed the ball into the bottom right corner for 5:1.

The final result was shaped in added time, when Bayern teenager David Deiber scored the sixth goal for the home team. Thus, the Bavarians recorded a clear success and continue their participation in the German Cup tournament.