Luis Enrique is one step away from a historic record at PSG

Luis Enrique is one win away from becoming the most successful coach in the history of Paris Saint-Germain in terms of number of matches won in all competitions. The Spaniard reached 126 wins after the 2-0 victory over Olympique Lyon on Monday and is now tied for first place in the ranking with Laurent Blanc.

According to Opta statistics, third position belongs to Luis Fernandez with 125 wins. So in his next match, Luis Enrique could remain alone at the top. On Friday, PSG visit Le Havre in Normandy, where the coach will have the opportunity to write his name in the club's history.

The Spaniard continues to pursue another European triumph with the Parisians. PSG are aiming for a third consecutive Champions League title — a task that seems particularly difficult given the injury problems in the squad. If the French champions manage to win the tournament again, they will become only the second club in the 21st century to win three consecutive trophies. Previously, Real Madrid achieved a similar feat under the leadership of Zinedine Zidane (2016-2018).