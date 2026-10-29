Kompany leaves hospital, doctors identify cause of illness

Vincent Kompany has been discharged from hospital five days after collapsing at Bayern Munich's training ground. The Belgian has now returned home to continue his recovery.

The news was announced by Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl ahead of the German Cup match against Magdeburg, which Bayern won 6-1. According to him, doctors have identified the cause of the incident, namely meningeal irritation.

“They have identified what it is. It is a meningeal irritation that caused this episode“, explained Eberl. He expressed confidence that Kompany will soon return fully recovered to the coaching bench.

“I am sure that he will soon be back to 100%. For us, this is the best news“, added the Bayern sporting director.

So far, no specific date has been given for the Belgian's return to work with the team. His full recovery remains the priority.