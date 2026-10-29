Five-time world champion Stanka Zlateva came out with an official position, in which she declared that she would no longer hold any leadership positions in Bulgarian wrestling and this page of her life is closed. She lost the elections for president of the federation last Saturday, and yesterday the newly elected Board of Directors accused her of not yet giving power of attorney to her successor Todor Angelov.

Here is Stanka Zlateva's entire position:

"THANK YOU TO THE CRITICISM. SOMETIMES THEY SHOW YOU WHAT YOU'VE LOST.

Today I speak only on my own behalf — as a person who believed that he could change something in Bulgarian wrestling.

I have never sought this position at any cost. On the contrary - I refused it before accepting the responsibility. But when I took this position, I did so with the clear awareness that responsibility is not just a title, but work, decisions, problems and thousands of things that remain invisible to everyone else.

I took this responsibility not half, but one hundred percent. I invested time, energy, ideas and personal efforts. I dealt with everything - from the big decisions to the smallest detail. Because I believed that when you make a commitment, you have to fulfill it to the end.

I had ideas. I had a desire. I had a cause.

I wanted to change the way we look at the development of this sport. I wanted the clubs to be heard, the children to have more opportunities, and Bulgaria to create its own champions, instead of constantly looking for ready-made solutions.

I believed that we could start something different. That we could build a future in which the Bulgarian struggle would be led by a clear vision, work and care for the next generations.

But I clearly underestimated one thing — sometimes the idea of change appeals to everyone until someone has to actually implement it.

That's why I thank the critics. To those who rushed to judge before they understood. To those who saw shortcomings but not opportunities. And to those who were so busy explaining what couldn't be done that they forgot to think about what could be achieved.

Thank you also to those who didn't understand my message. Or maybe they understood it, but they were not comfortable accepting it.

Because not everyone who talks about Bulgarian wrestling is necessarily ready to work for its future. And sometimes personal interests turn out to be much stronger than the common cause.

My position has always been clear:

BULGARIAN SPORT!

BULGARIAN NATION!

BULGARIAN DEVELOPMENT!

BULGARIAN CHAMPIONS!

I didn't want everyone to like me. I didn't expect everyone to agree with me. However, I expected that when it comes to the future of Bulgarian wrestling, we would find the strength to put children, clubs and sports above our personal interests.

Maybe this was my mistake — to believe that everyone wants change, and not just a change that is convenient for them.

And here comes the question: What did I lose and what did those who had the opportunity to be part of a different direction lose?

A post? A position? An opportunity?

No. It is about something much bigger — the opportunity to create something meaningful that will remain after you.

Elections determine who occupies a given position. But they cannot automatically determine who has a vision, who has worked with a cause and who is ready to bear responsibility for the future.

Victory is declared in one day. The reckoning comes after that.

And to those who are convinced today that everything is decided, I will only say: time has a peculiar habit — it does not take into account either promises, majorities, or other people's ideas about success.

It simply shows the results.

AND NOW - SOMETHING THAT I WANT TO BE CLEAR TO EVERYONE.

From this moment on, I have no desire to work for the Bulgarian struggle, I have no desire to take any positions and I no longer wish to participate in the management processes and internal disputes of this community.

This is my personal decision. It was taken after sufficient thought and is not an invitation for discussion, persuasion or another attempt for someone to explain to me what I should do.

I ask everyone from the wrestling community to respect my decision and no longer seek me out on issues related to the management, problems, solutions and future of Bulgarian wrestling.

To all journalists and media — thank you for your interest, but from now on I will not give comments and interviews on topics related to wrestling. There are people who hold the relevant positions and are responsible for what is happening. Please contact them.

The responsibility now lies with those who requested, received or retained the opportunity to manage. Let them now speak, they explain and they are responsible.

I did my part. I gave my time, my energy, and my belief that we can do something better.

I don't regret trying. I only regret that sometimes one realizes too late how different words for a cause can be from the willingness to actually work for it.

Yet not everything is a loss. Sometimes disappointment saves you years of trying to change something that others are unwilling to change.

That's why I'm not writing today to seek pity, support, or approval. Nor am I writing to have yet another argument. I am writing to put an end to it.

FOR ME THIS PAGE IS CLOSED.

From now on, my life continues in a different way - with other goals, other priorities and with energy that I will put into things that bring me meaning, satisfaction and peace.

Bulgarian wrestling will continue its path. I wish it to find the right direction, to develop Bulgarian children and to create Bulgarian champions. I sincerely hope that what I have believed and worked for will happen, regardless of who will be at the helm.

But the responsibility for the future already belongs to others.

I have been here.

I do not expect explanations. I am not looking for excuses. I don't want to be involved in this anymore, in any form.

Sometimes the most dignified response is to walk away and never look back. And the greatest irony is that people often only begin to appreciate someone's work when they can no longer rely on it.

I know what I believed in. I know why I took on the responsibility and what I wanted to achieve.

Not everyone who walks away is a loser. And not everyone who stays has won.

Time will tell the rest."