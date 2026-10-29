One of the players with a great contribution to Levski's title - Radoslav Kirilov, is out of Julio Velasquez's plans until the New Year. The reason - he has problems with his meniscus.

Something more - the national team player has undergone a second operation after the first one, performed in Germany, was not successful. The idea is that by the end of the year Radoslav Kirilov will fully recover and begin winter training on an equal footing with his teammates.

He has not played a match this season. Otherwise, last campaign the 34-year-old player recorded 43 matches in all tournaments, in which he scored 4 goals and gave 5 assists.