One of the emblematic figures in CSKA's history - Dimitar Berbatov, will not be present in the stands of the renovated "Bulgarian Army" stadium for the long-awaited return of the "reds" to their home, BTA reports.

On the same day, when the army hosts Slavia at 7:30 p.m., the former striker will present his original performance "Berbatov: Decoding" at the State Opera in Stara Zagora. The performance is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., and his engagement was organized months earlier, so there was no way to change it.

Despite his absence, Berbatov expressed his positive attitude towards CSKA's new facility and hope that it will be preserved and developed.

“I know that the stadium will be wonderful and perhaps the best in the Balkans. We need such facilities. I hope that it will be preserved and developed, because it will be an asset for football in Bulgaria“, he told journalists in Stara Zagora.

The former captain of the national team also commented on the possibility of getting involved in the management of Bulgarian football again in the future. According to him, the topic remains open, but there is no concrete decision yet.

“This question is waiting for its place and time. Whether it will come, we will probably find out soon. I try to find balance in the things I do, and as I move forward, I will understand what is coming. The important thing for me is to be ready for it“, shared Berbatov.

During his visit to Stara Zagora, he also visited students from the Profiled Natural and Mathematical High School “Geo Milev“. In front of them, the former footballer spoke about the path to success, the importance of sport and the qualities necessary to achieve high results.

According to Berbatov, talent is important, but it cannot be enough without discipline and perseverance. He also drew attention to the role of the environment, which sometimes fails to motivate young athletes to unleash their full potential.

The legendary striker emphasized that it was hard work and consistency that helped him in his professional career, striving to pass on these principles to his children, as well as to the young people he meets.