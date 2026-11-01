PAOK has started negotiations with Kiril Despodov for a new contract

PAOK has taken concrete steps to retain Kiril Despodov and officially started talks with the Bulgarian international to extend his contract. The news comes after the Thessaloniki club has already reached an agreement with Yannis Mihailidis and held talks with Andrija Zivkovic. The information is from the Greek publication Metrosport.

In recent weeks, claims have emerged in Bulgaria that Despodov's possible return to CSKA is almost certain. However, information from PAOK's entourage points in a different direction - both the management of the Greek club and the player himself are willing to continue their joint work.

The winger's current contract expires next summer, but Thessaloniki does not intend to postpone the negotiations. The decision to start talks now, without waiting for his full return to official matches, is a clear sign of the trust the club has in the Bulgarian.

Despodov, who will turn 30 in a few days, is also positive about the possibility of staying at PAOK. It was with the Thessaloniki team that he experienced some of the most significant moments in his career.

The Bulgarian international has not played an official match since the beginning of May, when he underwent surgery on his big toe. However, a few days ago he started full-fledged training with his teammates again.

The ideal scenario for Despodov and PAOK is for his return to the field to coincide with the finalization of negotiations and the signing of a new contract. This way, the Greek club will be able to count on the Bulgarian in the coming seasons.