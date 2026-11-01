Everton scandal: Jack Grealish removed from squad after two-day binge

Jack Grealish has found himself at the center of a disciplinary scandal at Everton after, according to information from the British tabloid The Sun, he spent two consecutive days in bars instead of fulfilling his professional duties.

According to the publication, the English international visited a karaoke bar and several pubs on October 19 and 20. After that, the midfielder did not show up for training without receiving permission from the club.

Everton's management reacted with disciplinary measures by removing the player from the squad for the match against Newcastle in the League Cup tournament. Grealish has therefore missed the match due to his conduct off the pitch.

The 31-year-old midfielder plays at “Goodison Park“ on loan from Manchester City. However, his performance this campaign has not yet been impressive in terms of statistics. He has recorded 429 minutes in eight matches in all competitions, without scoring a goal or providing an assist.

According to Transfermarkt data, Grealish's market value is around €20 million. In August 2021, Manchester City paid Aston Villa €117.5 million for his rights - a sum that made him one of the most expensive players in the history of English football.