Mert Durmuş scores for Spezia in Serie C

Mert Durmuş scored the key second goal for Spezia's 2-1 win over Atalanta U23 in a match from the 12th round of the Italian Serie C. The Bulgarian striker came on as a substitute in the 64th minute and scored 20 minutes later to make it 2-0.

Spezia took the lead in the 5th minute through Kevin Bright. The hosts maintained their lead until Durmuş's goal in the 84th minute. Atalanta U23 pulled one back in the 90th minute through Emanuele Zanaboni, but failed to equalize.

With the win, Spezia continues unbeaten since the start of the season. The team is the leader in Group B of Serie C with 32 points, while Ravenna is in second place with 26 points.

The victory was Spezia's tenth in the championship. The team's next match will be within the Serie C schedule, with the specific opponent and date to be confirmed by the tournament calendar.