Zubimendi considering Arsenal exit, Real Madrid and Barcelona monitoring situation

Martin Zubimendi is ready to leave Arsenal as early as the winter transfer window, several British media outlets report. The Spain international is looking for a new challenge, with reports suggesting that seven of Europe’s leading clubs have already been informed of his intentions.

Among the teams interested in the 27-year-old midfielder are Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as Chelsea – one of the Gunners’ main rivals in the Premier League.

Zubimendi arrived in North London from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025. Arsenal paid £60 million for him, with the transfer going through after strong competition for his signature. The expectation was that the Spaniard would become a leading figure in the midfield of Mikel Arteta’s side.

His career development at the English club, however, has not lived up to the initial predictions. According to reports, the midfielder has gradually lost the coaching staff’s confidence, and this season he has yet to start a Premier League match.

Zubimendi has made 30 appearances and scored three goals for the Spain national team. The upcoming winter transfer window could prove decisive for his future if his intention to seek a new club is confirmed.