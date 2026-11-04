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Barcelona have no intention of parting ways with Gavi, midfielder also wants to stay at Camp Nou

Barcelona have no intention of parting ways with Gavi, midfielder also wants to stay at Camp Nou

The future of the 22-year-old midfielder remains tied to the Catalan giants

Nov 4, 2026 06:14 66

Barcelona have no intention of parting ways with Gavi, midfielder also wants to stay at Camp Nou - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

Barcelona are adamant in their intention to keep Gavi, despite the Spanish midfielder receiving significantly less playing time recently. Neither the club nor the player want a separation, despite the complicated situation surrounding his role in the team.

According to information from the Spanish publication „Sport“, the future of the 22-year-old midfielder remains tied to the Catalan giants. The club’s management have no intention of putting him on the transfer market or allowing him to look for a new club. Gavi himself is also not considering such an option, regardless of his limited opportunities to play.

The Spaniard remains motivated to establish himself in the blue-and-red shirt and does not plan to consider offers either during the winter transfer window or next summer.

However, the lack of playing time remains a serious problem for the midfielder. Gavi is not satisfied with his current role, and the lack of regular appearances is prompting him to look for a way to change the situation.

Nevertheless, he is determined to fight for his place in the squad and prove that he deserves greater trust from Barcelona’s coaching staff.