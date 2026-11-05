NBA game results

The past night in the regular season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) was packed with basketball excitement. A total of 14 games were played, featuring both convincing victories by the favorites and genuine thrillers, including games decided in overtime.
All the results from the past night in the NBA:
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Detroit Pistons – Philadelphia 76ers 106:112
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Washington Wizards – Atlanta Hawks 105:120
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Boston Celtics – Milwaukee Bucks 109:102
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Brooklyn Nets – Charlotte Hornets 114:104
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New York Knicks – Chicago Bulls 135:105
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Memphis Grizzlies – Indiana Pacers 103:107
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New Orleans Pelicans – Utah Jazz 120:113 (in overtime)
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Oklahoma City Thunder – Cleveland Cavaliers 124:116
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Houston Rockets – Minnesota Timberwolves 107:117
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Denver Nuggets – Toronto Raptors 128:109
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Phoenix Suns – Portland Trail Blazers 119:132
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San Antonio Spurs – Dallas Mavericks 112:111
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Sacramento Kings – Los Angeles Lakers 103:116
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Los Angeles Clippers – Miami Heat 116:117 (in overtime)