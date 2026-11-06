Barcelona triumphs in Sofia

Barcelona defeated Hapoel Tel Aviv 93:90 in a game from Round 10 of the EuroLeague regular season. The match took place at Sofia's „Arena 8888“, and the Catalans recorded their seventh win of the campaign.

Barcelona made 8 of 26 attempts from beyond the three-point line and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds. Dario Brizuela was the top scorer for the winners with 22 points, while Justin Robinson added 20 points and 6 assists.

Elijah Bryant led the scoring for Hapoel Tel Aviv with 25 points, also adding 3 rebounds. The Israeli team was the formal home side for the game, but the match was played in Sofia.

Following the win, Barcelona occupy fifth place in the standings with 7 wins and 3 losses. Hapoel Tel Aviv are ninth with 6 victories and 4 defeats.