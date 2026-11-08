Elena Rybakina withdraws from the WTA Finals

Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells and will not defend her title from last year's edition in Riyadh. The Women's Tennis Association classified the world No. 1's withdrawal as medical.

“I am very sad to announce to all my fans and supporters that, unfortunately, I have to withdraw from this year's WTA Finals. I had an incredible season, but my body simply isn't physically ready to compete,” Rybakina said.

The Kazakh tennis player added that she would spend some time at home to rest and recover before preparing for the 2027 season. She did not specify a diagnosis.

Marta Kostyuk enters the main draw

Marta Kostyuk took the vacant spot. The Ukrainian has been drawn in a group with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Linda Noskova, and her first match will be against Noskova on November 8.

The WTA Finals in Indian Wells are being held from November 8 to 15. The tournament brings together the eight best female tennis players of the season, but Rybakina will not participate despite having already qualified as the leading player in the race for a place in the finals.

Rybakina's season ends with four titles

The withdrawal brings an end to a season in which Rybakina won four titles - the Australian Open, the Stuttgart tournament, the US Open and the Ningbo event. She ends the year with a record of 54 wins and 14 losses.

Rybakina rose to the top of the world rankings after her triumph at the US Open and secured a year-end finish as No. 1 regardless of the results in Indian Wells.

In 2025, she won the WTA Finals in Riyadh without losing a match in five encounters. Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final and claimed her first title at the season-ending tournament.

Sources: tenniskafe.com, 90min.bg, kz.kursiv.media