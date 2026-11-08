Liverpool Considering Move for Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen

Liverpool are considering a move for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in the summer of 2027, reports Football Insider. According to the report, the Netherlands international is among the players the club are monitoring as a potential successor to Alisson Becker.

The information was also included in the latest transfer roundup by BBC Sport, which states that Liverpool are considering a possible move for the 24-year-old goalkeeper. This is a transfer target currently being assessed, rather than a confirmed offer or an agreement between the clubs.

Verbruggen Among the Options to Succeed Alisson

The interest in the goalkeeper is linked to the uncertainty surrounding Alisson’s future. The Brazilian’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season, and the club are already exploring potential solutions for the position.

Verbruggen has made a strong impression with his performances for Brighton. According to Football Insider, he has kept 11 clean sheets in 14 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season. The goalkeeper is also the Netherlands’ first choice at international level.

„He is only 24, plays regularly in the Premier League and is a consistent choice for the Netherlands national team,“ says Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke.

O'Rourke adds that Liverpool, along with the other leading clubs in Europe, are monitoring Verbruggen’s progress and preparing various options for the future.

Competition from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Liverpool will not be the only club linked with the Dutchman. Football Insider reports interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League, as well as from Bayern Munich. Real Madrid have also been mentioned as a possible contender for his signature.

Verbruggen joined Brighton from Anderlecht in 2023 and gradually established himself as the English club’s first-choice goalkeeper. There is currently no indication that Brighton have received an official offer from Liverpool, nor has any decision been announced regarding the goalkeeper’s future.

Sources: footballinsider247.com, bbc.co.uk