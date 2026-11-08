Manchester United legends honor Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson brought together some of the best-known faces from his era at Manchester United to mark 40 years since he was appointed manager of the club. Nemanja Vidić, Robin van Persie, Darren Fletcher, Jonny Evans, Javier Hernández, John O’Shea and Edwin van der Sar attended the celebration in Manchester. They were joined by the current manager of the „Red Devils“, Michael Carrick.

The group photo was posted by actor and passionate Manchester United supporter James Nesbitt. It featured Ferguson, Carrick and the former players who were part of various successful teams at the club.

40 years since the beginning of the „Ferguson era“

Ferguson took charge of Manchester United on 6 November 1986, having arrived from Aberdeen. He remained at the helm of the club for 27 years and won 37 trophies. His time at „Old Trafford“ became the most successful era in Manchester United’s history.

Under the Scotsman’s leadership, players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham developed. Ferguson stepped down in 2013, but his influence on the club continues to be felt under Carrick, who was his former player.

Carrick remains under pressure

The gathering took place at a time when Manchester United’s current manager is under serious pressure. Following Nottingham Forest’s victory over Manchester City, the team dropped into the relegation zone. Before that, United had lost 0:3 to Bournemouth at „Old Trafford“, and Carrick’s future appeared uncertain.

A 3:2 victory over Roma in the Champions League gave the team a temporary boost. After the match, Carrick said he had received no guarantees about his position.

„Whatever is going to happen will happen. I’m really looking forward to the next game and returning home after that evening,“ Carrick said.

Manchester United’s next test is a home match against Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery. Carrick said he expected support from the fans and that the team had to respond with its performance.

The coach also commented on his relationship with captain Bruno Fernandes following public disagreements over tactics and the decision to leave the Portuguese midfielder out of the squad for the match against Bournemouth. Carrick did not reveal details of their conversations, but said:

„I think it’s clear that we’re moving in the right direction. Bruno’s commitment is unquestionable to me. He showed that again this week.“

Against the backdrop of the uncertainty surrounding the current team, the meeting with Ferguson brought back memories of the time when Manchester United won trophies under the leadership of their most successful manager.

Sources: dailymail.com, skysports.com