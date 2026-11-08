Italian Pair Wins the Albena Denkova Cup Tournament in Sofia

Ariana Soldati and Nicolas Talaboue won the junior ice dance final at the Albena Denkova Cup figure skating tournament. The Italian pair scored 99.16 points at the Winter Palace in Sofia, BGNES reported.

Polina Zharova and Alexei Stoliarov, who compete as neutral skaters, finished second. Their score was 96.06 points. France’s representatives Kira Listkova and Tahori Tade-Dugue won the bronze medals with 92.65 points.

Italians Place Two Pairs in the Top Five

Sofia Grabchak and Maxim Poltorak finished fourth with 90.34 points. The top five also included a second Italian pair – Laura Finelli and Tommaso Barison, who received 89.21 points.

The junior ice dance competition concluded without Bulgarian participation. The final day of the tournament is taking place at the Winter Palace in Sofia.

Bronze for Aleksandra Feigin

The previous day, Aleksandra Feigin won the bronze medal in the women’s event. The Bulgarian figure skater scored 173.63 points – 59.47 in the short program and 114.16 in the free skate. She was second after the short program and third after the free skate.

Source: bgnes.bg