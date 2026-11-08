Spartak Varna come from 0:2 down to beat Arda 3:2

Spartak Varna defeated Arda 3:2 in a match from the 13th round of the First League. The hosts trailed 0:2 but completed a comeback at Spartak Stadium in Varna with two goals from Chidera Okoh and one from Anton Ivanov.

Arda started more productively and opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Stanislav Ivanov found Birsent Karagaren in the penalty area, and the experienced forward sent the ball into the far corner.

In the 34th minute, the visitors doubled their lead. Following a corner, Spartak's defence failed to clear the ball, and Derick Da Silva took advantage of the scramble to make it 2:0.

The hosts completed the comeback

The Varna side pulled one goal back just two minutes later. Deyan Lozev crossed from the right, Chidera Okoh controlled the ball in the penalty area and reduced the deficit with a shot into the far corner.

Spartak equalised in the 52nd minute. Okoh got away from Arda's defence, while Anton Ivanov took advantage of a mistake by Vyacheslav Velev and sent the ball into the net to make it 2:2.

The comeback was completed in the 85th minute. Chidera Okoh received an opportunity in the penalty area and scored his second goal of the match, securing the victory for the hosts.

The victory was Daniel Morales' first in charge of Spartak Varna. The coach took over the team after parting ways with Vasil Petrov and said before the match: „The only thing on my mind is Arda.“

Spartak Varna ended a run of two consecutive defeats in which they had conceded eight goals. Arda remain on 21 points after 13 matches played, while the Varna side added three points to their tally.

Spartak Varna's next match is the Varna derby against Cherno More. The game is scheduled for 21 November at 17:15 at Spartak Stadium.

Sources: gong.bg, bntnews.bg, temasport.com