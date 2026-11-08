Morales: Spartak showed character in comeback against Arda

Spartak Varna completed an impressive comeback against Arda and won 3:2 in a match from the 13th round of the First League. The hosts were trailing 0:2, but scored three goals between the 36th and 85th minutes to give Daniel Morales a victory in his debut at the helm of the team.

Bircent Karagaren gave Arda the lead in the 15th minute, while Derick Da Silva doubled the advantage in the 34th. Chidera Okoh brought Spartak back into the match two minutes later. After the break, Anton Ivanov equalised in the 52nd minute, while Okoh scored his second goal of the match in the 85th minute.

Morales: The team showed its potential

Daniel Morales praised the footballers for their reaction after the difficult start and for the way they changed the course of the match.

“I want to congratulate the team for the character it showed,” Morales said.

The Spartak coach emphasised that the team continued to play despite trailing by two goals and reached victory through total commitment. According to him, Arda created almost no danger in front of the hosts' goal in the second half.

Morales also commented on the removal of Angel Granchov and Tsvetelin Chunchukov from the first-team squad. He said the decision had been made by the club's management before his appointment and that his task was to lead the team. After the break, Spartak Varna will face Cherno More in the city derby.

Tunchev: We believed the match was over

Aleksandar Tunchev attributed the defeat to a lack of sufficient aggression and concentration after Arda's strong start.

“The problem today was aggression. Spartak were much more aggressive,” Tunchev said.

Arda's coach said that after taking a 2:0 lead, his players decided that the match was over. Tunchev also said that he had warned his players before the match that a battle awaited them, but the team failed to respond to the hosts' intensity.

Arda will use the break to correct the mistakes made, as according to Tunchev, important matches await at the end of the year.

Sources: gong.bg