De Graafschap fans caused derby against Vitesse to be called off

The Dutch football federation KNVB has strongly condemned the blocking of De Graafschap’s team bus by the club’s fans. As a result of the protest, the team was unable to travel to its away match against Vitesse, and the game did not take place.

The supporters blocked the bus in Doetinchem in response to the decision by the authorities in Arnhem not to allow away fans into the stadium. The match had been scheduled for Sunday at 12:15, but it never got underway.

“People can agree or disagree with something, but this really goes too far. We have to draw a line,” Jan Bluyssen, the KNVB’s manager of competition affairs, told NOS.

He described what happened as “absurd” and said the case would be referred to the federation’s disciplinary bodies. “Whether De Graafschap will be sanctioned depends on them. They will launch an investigation and issue a ruling,” Bluyssen said.

The derby will be played without away fans

The postponed derby between Vitesse and De Graafschap will be rescheduled for a weekday, as all weekends in the fixture calendar are already occupied. The KNVB will discuss the date, with a preference for the match to be played during the second phase of the competition.

The federation clarified that the game must be played under the same conditions — with Vitesse fans in attendance and without De Graafschap supporters. Around 17,000 spectators had been expected at the match.

“It was a terrible afternoon. Seventeen thousand people come to a match, and in the end everything turns out like this,” Vitesse director Willem van der Linden said. He explained that he had received information about the blocked bus that morning, after which the club coordinated its actions with all parties involved in the organisation.

De Graafschap preparing its position

The club said it was “negatively surprised and shocked” by what had happened. De Graafschap said the initial emotions needed to subside before a detailed comment could be prepared.

The club has not issued any further statement, while the final decision on potential sanctions will be made by the KNVB’s disciplinary bodies following the investigation.

Sources: nos.nl