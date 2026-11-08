Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3–1 at Selhurst Park

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3–1 away from home in a Premier League matchday 10 fixture. The game at “Selhurst Park” was decided by goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, while Eddie Nketiah completed the scoring from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Liverpool took the lead in the 40th minute. Dominik Szoboszlai delivered a free-kick, and Mac Allister headed the ball into the net past Dean Henderson. Before the break, Crystal Palace had chances to equalise, but the visitors’ goalkeeper Alisson made a decisive save from a Daichi Kamada shot.

Wirtz and Isak decided the match

Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 54th minute. Bradley Barcola broke down the right flank and played the ball into the penalty area, where the German midfielder finished the move with a shot into the bottom-left corner.

Crystal Palace continued to search for a goal, but instead conceded a third. In the 89th minute, Wirtz played in Alexander Isak, who advanced into the penalty area and finished accurately to make it 0–3. In stoppage time, the hosts were awarded a penalty after a collision between Milos Kerkez and Dario Osorio, and Nketiah converted from the spot in the 90+5th minute.

Liverpool climbed to fifth place

The victory lifted Liverpool into fifth place with 18 points, four fewer than third-placed Brighton and two behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Crystal Palace remained 19th with 7 points, ahead of only Sunderland. The table reflects the results following the matchday 10 fixtures.

After the international break, Crystal Palace will travel to Coventry on 21 November. A day later, Liverpool will host Manchester United in the derby at “Anfield”.

Sources: tntsports.co.uk, premierleague.com