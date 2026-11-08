Sunderland beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League

Sunderland beat Chelsea 1-0 in a Premier League match from the 10th round. Enzo Le Fée scored the only goal at the „Stadium of Light“ from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.

The penalty was awarded after Levi Colwill brought down Brian Brobbey in the box. Le Fée made no mistake from the spot to give the hosts the lead, which they held until half-time.

Chelsea could not find an answer

The visitors tried to change the course of the match after the break, but failed to find an equaliser. Sunderland thus recorded their second league win of the season, while Chelsea suffered defeat after their 2-0 victory over Manchester United in their previous league match.

Chelsea began the match fourth in the table with 16 points, while Sunderland were bottom with five points. The victory gives the hosts three points in their battle to remain in the Premier League.

The hosts were looking for a response

Sunderland entered the match after a 2-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, with manager Régis Le Bris under pressure because of the team's poor start. Before the match, Sky Sports analyst Lewis Jones said: „This could be exactly what Sunderland need to give their season a boost.“

The victory over Chelsea is Sunderland's second against the London club in the calendar year. In May, the hosts won 2-1 on the final matchday of last season.

What comes next

After the international break, Sunderland will visit Aston Villa on November 21. On the same day, Chelsea will host Leeds at „Stamford Bridge“.

Sources: skysports.com