Celtic extend lead in Scotland, Falkirk thrash Hearts

Celtic retained their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a narrow 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock, while Falkirk produced one of their strongest performances of the season to win 5-2 away at Hearts. After Sunday's matches, Celtic have 31 points, Rangers are second on 27, and Falkirk have moved into third place with 21 points. Hearts remain fourth on 20.

Scales restore Celtic's lead

Celtic secured victory over Kilmarnock with a goal from Liam Scales in the 26th minute. The defender met a cross from Camilo Duran and sent the ball into the top corner. Earlier, a goal by Kasper Høgh was disallowed after a VAR intervention for an attacking foul.

The hosts had an opportunity to settle the match, but Benjamin Nygren missed a penalty in the second half. Kilmarnock failed to equalise and remain bottom with 9 points, while Celtic extended their lead over Rangers to four points.

Falkirk reach 5-0 early in the second half

At Tynecastle Stadium, Falkirk took the lead in the fourth minute through Finley Barbrook. Owen Eames doubled their advantage in the 17th minute, while Jakub Murrell and Liam Henderson added two more goals before the break. Murrell scored again just two minutes into the second half to make it 5-0.

Hearts reduced the deficit through Sabri Gendous and Claudio Braga, who converted a penalty, but the hosts were unable to avoid a heavy defeat. Falkirk recorded their fifth consecutive league victory and moved above Hearts in the standings. The defeat also ended Hearts' run of home unbeaten league matches that had lasted since April 2025.

„We are happy, but we are only 13 matches into the season,“ Falkirk manager John McGlynn told BBC Scotland. He urged the team to maintain their concentration after the international break.

What comes next

The next round of the Scottish Premiership will take place on 21 November. Celtic will host St Mirren, while Falkirk will welcome St Johnstone. Hearts will travel to Dundee, while Rangers will be looking for more points away at Motherwell. In the other matches, Kilmarnock will play Aberdeen, while Hibernian will host Dundee United.

Sources: skysports.com, sports.yahoo.com