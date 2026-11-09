Amorim Warns Milan: Defeat Must Feel Like the End of the World

Milan continued their strong run in Serie A after beating Genoa 2-1 away from home. The victory lifted the Rossoneri to fourth place in the standings, five points behind leaders Lazio.

Alfadjo Cissé and Christian Pulisic scored the visitors’ goals in the first half. Genoa, however, refused to give up, and a late goal from Micael Ellertsson made the closing minutes particularly tense.

After the match, Ruben Amorim praised his players for their attitude and fighting spirit, but also issued a clear warning. According to the Portuguese coach, a team with Milan’s ambitions cannot afford to relax in any match.

“When you play for Milan, you don’t have a day off. You can’t switch off on Thursday and then return to your normal rhythm on Sunday. That simply won’t work,” the coach told “DAZN”.

Amorim stressed that he wants his players to feel a strong intolerance toward defeat, without that meaning they should be afraid of it.

“This is not about physical preparation, but about a mental attitude. I want my players to feel defeat as if it were the end of the world. When you play for Milan, you have to fight for victory in every match,” the coach insisted.

The victory over Genoa is further proof of Milan’s decent start to the season. After 11 rounds, the team has 24 points – its best tally at this stage since the 2022/23 season.