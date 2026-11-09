Plamen Andreev keeps a clean sheet for the full match in Debrecen’s fourth win

Plamen Andreev started and played the entire match in Debrecen’s 3:1 victory over Újpest in a Hungarian league Round 13 fixture. The Bulgarian goalkeeper made several key saves, while the victory moved the hosts up to fourth place in the standings.

It was Debrecen’s fourth consecutive win. The team continues to rely on Andreev as its first-choice goalkeeper, and before the international break, they are two points behind leaders Puskás Akadémia.

In the other matches from the round, Ferencváros beat Vasas 2:0 to reach 23 points. Győr have the same tally after drawing 1:1 away to Nyíregyháza.

After the international break, Debrecen will continue their fight for the top positions in the Hungarian league.