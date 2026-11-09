Silver for Bulgaria in the long jump in Dakar

Bulgaria won its second medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. Stilyan Orlinov claimed the silver medal in the long jump with a result of 7.30 meters.

The Bulgarian athlete opened the competition with a jump of 7.24 meters, followed by three failed attempts. His best performance came on his fifth appearance in the sector. In his final attempt, Orlinov recorded 7.29 meters.

Japan’s Koki Hasebe won the gold with 7.45 meters. Thus, the difference between the two medalists was 15 centimeters.

Good news for the Bulgarian delegation also came from the 400-meter race. Vasil Antonov finished second in his semifinal heat with a time of 49.07 seconds and secured a place in the final.

The semifinal was held in temperatures of around 40 degrees. The final race is scheduled for 17:00.

Kristin Iliyna finished fourth in her group at the beach wrestling tournament in the up-to-45-kilogram category. The Bulgarian, who was making her debut in the discipline, lost successively to representatives of Mexico, Guinea-Bissau and Colombia.