The Tragedy of Jesús de Miguel Shakes Andorra Goalkeeper! Owono Considering Retirement

Spanish football continues to mourn striker Jesús de Miguel, who died at just 30 years of age. However, the tragic incident has also left a deep psychological impact on FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono.

According to information from French publication Foot Mercato, the 25-year-old goalkeeper is going through an extremely difficult period and is even considering the possibility of ending his football career prematurely.

Owono spends most of his time at home with his family, while also receiving professional psychological support. The club has also stood firmly behind him, with the management and coaching staff providing him with the necessary support during this difficult moment.

According to the report, what he experienced has seriously shaken the footballer's confidence, and he is currently unsure whether he will be able to return to the pitch. One of his main concerns is the reaction of the fans should he make a potential return to action.

Meanwhile, Spanish football paid tribute to the memory of Jesús de Miguel. A minute's silence was observed before matches at the various levels of the country's leagues as a sign of solidarity following the tragic loss.