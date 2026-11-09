Dan Burn replaces injured Marc Guéhi in England squad

Dan Burn will replace the injured Marc Guéhi in England’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. For the 34-year-old Newcastle defender, this will be his first appearance for the national team since the World Cup.

Guéhi left the field at half-time during Manchester City’s 3-1 away defeat to Nottingham Forest. After the match, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that the substitution had been forced by a thigh injury. As a result of the injury, the defender withdrew from the England squad.

The former Crystal Palace captain was an important part of the “Three Lions” squad. Guéhi played in all but one of England’s matches at the World Cup, as well as all four of their Nations League matches in September and October.

Burn has 11 appearances for England. At the start of the season, he was also left out of the squad because of an ankle injury and missed the first international break.

So far, England have recorded two wins over the Czech Republic – 2-0 away and 3-0 at home – a 7-0 victory over Croatia and a 2-3 defeat to world champions Spain.

England’s next match is against Croatia at “Wembley” on Thursday. Three days later, the team will travel to Spain. Burn’s call-up provides the manager with an additional option in central defence following Guéhi’s withdrawal.