Fermín López overtakes Maradona in goals for Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Fermín López achieved an intriguing feat after overtaking legendary Diego Maradona in goals scored for the Catalan giants.

The young Spaniard reached the milestone of 40 goals for Barcelona's first team after scoring both goals in the 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid. Before the match, López and Maradona had 38 goals each for the “Blaugrana”, but with his goals against the Madrid side, the Barcelona player moved clear of the Argentine legend.

The difference between the two lies in the time needed to reach that tally. Maradona scored his 38 goals in just 58 appearances for Barcelona, while Fermín needed 151 matches to reach 40 goals.

Interestingly, even before the match against Atlético, López was asked about the comparison with one of the greatest footballers in history. He showed humility at the time and stressed that he did not consider such comparisons appropriate.

“I cannot compare myself with a footballer like Maradona. Everyone has their own path, but I am very happy to have equalled the goals scored by a player like him. I hope there will be many more,” the midfielder said.